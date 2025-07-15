Was FM College Student Soumyashree Bisi's Death A Tragedy Or A Consequence Of Systemic Failure?

By Kasturi Ray

Bhubaneswar: The same state that celebrated when one of its daughters, Droupadi Murmu, rose to become the President of India, is now gripped by a wave of outrage after losing another daughter, Soumyashree Bisi, a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, who succumbed to 95 percent burn injuries following a self-immolation attempt.

Rushed through the front gate of AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition on Saturday, the 20-year-old was released through the back gate when she was declared dead by doctors late Monday night, her life cut short after a 48-hour battle. The security cover she was looking for was finally provided to her when her mortal remains were carried in an ambulance to her native village Palasia in Bhogarai, Balasore. From a survivor of harassment and self-immolation, to a victim whose death has triggered outrage and grief, Soumyashree's story has exposed deep cracks in the state's higher education system.

Her death has now become a flashpoint, raising troubling questions about institutional accountability, student safety, and systemic apathy. This explainer breaks down what went wrong, from the initial complaints to the administration’s response, and where the responsibility truly lies.

The Congress-led opposition has called for an Odisha bandh on July 17 as a mark of protest against the alleged injustice meted out to the girl.

The Beginning That Proved The End

On July 12, Soumyashree, alleging harassment by an assistant professor over the past eight months and reported inaction by college authorities, attempted self-immolation after pouring petrol on herself on the college campus. That day she had met the principal, seeking justice. But she was asked to withdraw her complaint since the ICC found the allegations baseless, her friends who accompanied her to the hospital said.

As doctors in Balasore DHH said the girl has suffered 95 percent burns, she was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where a specialised team was formed for her treatment. Doctors considered airlifting her to AIIMS Delhi, but her condition never stabilised. She succumbed to her injuries on the night of July 14 (Monday), shortly after President Murmu's visit to the burn care unit post the convocation ceremony at the medical institute.

The Matter of Fact

On July 1, Soumyashree had formally lodged a complaint with the principal of the FM Autonomous College in Balasore Dilip Kumar Ghose. She submitted a hand-written application citing the harassment meted out to her by assistant professor of Education Department of the college Samir Kumar Sahu. She stated how she was also being offended by the teacher. It was on the same day, she posted on social media X along with the photographs of her complaint tagging the state's higher education minister, SP and district officials.

On July 2, Soumyashree broke her silence in front of the media and revealed her ordeal. A self-defence trainer and second year student of the Integrated B.Ed. programme at the college, she had been struggling with low attendance due to her training sessions. Additionally, she found it difficult to follow the English medium of instruction and sought help from the professor. But he neither helped her nor allowed her to sit for even the internal exams.

According to her statement, the professor told her he would only help if she “favoured” him. He allegedly humiliated her in class, ignored her doubts in the classroom, and denied her entry into his classes.

Unable to cope with the trauma, she had earlier attempted suicide in the hostel mess, but was saved by her friends and the matron. With support from ABVP members and friends, she approached the principal. They also informed the police before meeting Ghose. She was told that the ICC would need time to inquire, and that action could not be immediate. MP Pratap Sarangi, who she reportedly spoke to, met her for an hour asking her not to take any extreme step and assured her of action.

What Went Haywire In Between

The accused professor and the principal denied the allegations, citing a “purported ICC inquiry report.” They allegedly pressured her to withdraw her complaint, which disturbed her.

To Soumyashree's utter shock, around 60-70 students were reportedly made to write a complaint against her allegedly at the behest of the accused professor. She broke down while narrating this to the media, saying she was falsely targeted by her own classmates and seniors. “I was humiliated. I couldn’t take it anymore,” she had said.

On July 2, she claimed the professor warned her that no one could force him to admit wrongdoing. He allegedly threatened that she would fail in all papers and be forced to finish the course in six years.

The professor and the principal were reportedly in contact with her father, an employee at one of the colleges under the university. When her father approached the principal requesting to take his daughter home, the request was denied assuring that all will be fine.

On being asked why did she not file an FIR till eight months, the girl had said, she was afraid she did not have any written proof and her verbal allegations may not be taken seriously.

On July 12, she met the principal once again, expressing her helplessness and the humiliation she had been facing. Within minutes of that meeting, she attempted self-immolation.

What Action Was Taken in the Last Eight Months?

Only after the self-immolation attempt was the accused professor arrested and the principal suspended. A day before Soumyashree’s death, the principal too was arrested. Before this, no tangible action was initiated by the university, the department, or the state authorities.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj later stated that the culprits would not be spared. Yet, there had been no response from him to the victim’s earlier social media appeal tagging him directly.

A case was registered at Sahadevkhunta Police Station (Case No. 229, dated 12.7.25) under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita:

• Section 75(1)(ii): Sexual harassment and demands for sexual favours

• Section 79: Acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman

• Section 108: Abetment of suicide

• Section 351(2): Criminal intimidation

• Section 3(5): Criminal acts by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention

What Did the ICC Do?

On July 2, the principal confirmed that the ICC had been ''reconstituted'' with more members added but also told her that the final report would take months. However there was no functional ICC in the university till July 1 though under UGC guidelines it is mandatory. Following Soumyashree’s complaint on June 30, principal Ghosh formed a nine-member ICC including three faculty members, two non-faculty members, a social activist and three students of the college on July 1. She filed another complaint with the ICC but by then she had lost all hopes.

On July 14, Monday, the Higher Education department directed all the universities and colleges in the state to submit compliance report on internal committees (IC) under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, within 24 hours.

A Father's Take

Balaram Bisi, father of the girl and a clerk at Remuna Women’s College in Balasore district, said authorities pressurised his daughter to withdraw her complaint with the ICC of the college. “Her friends told me that a few minutes before she immolated herself, the principal told her that the ICC had found all evidence against her and asked her to withdraw the complaint. Otherwise she will be rusticated from the college,” said Balaram to mediapersons at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar here.

On June 30, prime accused Sahu allegedly stopped her from appearing for an internal examination on the pretext of low attendance.

"She was made to stand outside the class for even a few minutes delay. She revealed to me that the professor deliberately failed her in internal exams. Boys pass lewd comments at her on the campus at the behest of Sahu. They taunted her for doing ‘netagiri’ in college. She informed about all this to many people but nothing happened,” Balaram alleged.

The sub-collector Madhusmita Samantray and Balasore SP Raj Prasad who conducted a preliminary inquiry after the incident found Balaram's statement true.

Was the Death Declaration Intentionally Delayed?

President Murmu visited the AIIMS burn ICU on the evening of July 14. Later that night, doctors declared Soumyashree dead after 11.30 PM. Almost immediately, tributes began pouring in on social media, first from the Chief Minister, followed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Deputy CMs, the Higher Education Minister, and others.

Yet, none of them, except protesters from Opposition BJD and Congress, visited AIIMS before she was taken taken to her native village Palasia in Bhogarai, Balasore, amid tight security.

Her last rites were performed in the presence of villagers and a few political leaders, including local MP Pratap Sarangi.

Outrage in the Streets, Condolence flows

Massive protests erupted across Odisha. The Opposition laid siege to the Chief Minister’s residence and the Education Minister’s house, jamming the Janpath area of Bhubaneswar. Demonstrations were reported in Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Puri, and elsewhere.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) national president Varun Choudhary slammed the state government and the ABVP alleging institutional silence. “She was failed by the Odisha Government, the college administration, and a system deeply compromised by BJP-backed appointments. From the Chief Minister's office down to local authorities, no one stepped forward to protect her,” he stated. Further the statement mentioned that, “ABVP not only ignored her cries for justice but is now actively spreading misinformation to shield the guilty. Their silence then and their deflection now are acts of betrayal."

Who Said What?

Condoling the death of the girl, Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi promised strong action against the culprits and announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased.

Former CM Naveen Patnaik wrote to the Governor of Odisha, stating: “A young student resorting to self-immolation in one of Odisha’s premier universities is both shocking and deeply distressing. She was allegedly subjected to relentless sexual harassment by a teacher who repeatedly demanded sexual favours. In a letter to the principal, she revealed she had earlier attempted suicide. For months, she lived in fear and anguish. On July 1, in a desperate plea for help, she posted her grievance on social media, tagging several top officials. With no action forthcoming, she tragically resorted to setting herself on fire right outside the principal’s chamber in a final attempt to end her suffering.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned the incident, posting: “Those supposed to protect her were the ones who broke her spirit. As always, the BJP system shielded the accused, and pushed an innocent girl to the point where she set herself on fire. This is not suicide; it is a murder orchestrated by the system.”

In response, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to X and said, "The cheap politics played by Rahul Gandhi and Congress on the tragic incident involving Odisha’s daughter is extremely unfortunate. Turning a serious and sensitive matter into a political weapon reflects Rahul Gandhi’s petty mindset. The incident in Odisha has shaken the entire nation, but Congress has seized this opportunity to bake its political bread."

Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati stated: "Shattered to learn of the untimely loss of a young student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College. Her passing is not just a tragedy—it is a stark reminder of the urgent need to safeguard our campuses. The law will take its toughest course. Those responsible will face uncompromising punishment.

What Are The Questions Lingering ?

1. Why did the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) take months to respond to an allegation as serious as this?

2. Why was the ICC ''reconstituted'' after public outrage instead of at the time of the first complaint?

3. Why were multiple written complaints to the principal, police, and government functionaries not enough to trigger immediate action?

4. What role did peer victimisation play, and why were 60-70 students allegedly mobilised to turn against a complainant instead of supporting an investigation?

5. Why did the university allow the accused professor to remain in active duty despite the allegations and a prior suicide attempt by the student?

6. Why was her father not allowed to take her home when she clearly showed signs of mental distress?

7. Why did elected representatives, including those tagged by the victim on social media, fail to intervene when there was still time to save her?

8. Did institutional ego and reputation management outweigh student safety in the handling of this case?

9. What accountability mechanisms exist for principals or ICCs that dismiss or delay complaints of this nature?

10. Finally, what safeguards are in place now to ensure another student doesn’t have to resort to flames to be heard?