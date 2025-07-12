ETV Bharat / bharat

Balasore FM College Girl Student Self-Immolation: Accused HOD Arrested, College Principal Placed Under Suspension

Bhubaneswar/Balasore: The state government has suspended the Principal of Balasore's Fakir Mohan Autonomous College and arrested Head of the Department of Educational Studies in connection with the self-immolation bid by a college girl student on the campus on Saturday.

As per reports, the girl student, pursuing Integrated BEd at FM College, was allegedly misbehaved with and sexually harassed by an Assistant Professor. While the investigation was underway, the victim attempted to end her life by pouring petrol on her body and setting herself on fire today. She was rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital with serious burn injuries, and was later shifted to AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar as her condition deteriorated. Another student also sustained injuries while trying to save the victim girl. While police have initiated an investigation, Balasore Sadar MLA Manas Dutta reviewed the condition of the girl student, who is stated to be critical now.

Following the incident, the state Higher Education Department issued a notification mentioning that FM college Principal Dillip Ghose and HOD Sameer Kumar Sahu have been placed under suspension. The Principal has been suspended for not handling the matter properly, it said.

"As Dilip Ghose failed to perform his duties in the capacity of the Principal of the College, he is hereby placed under suspension," the notification issued by the Higher Education Department read.

The department further ordered that during the period of suspension, Ghose shall not leave the headquarters of Balasore Collector and DM without obtaining prior permission from the district authorities.

Another notification stated that due to the unfortunate incident that happened at FM (Auto) College, and based on the prima facie evidence of the matter, Sameer Kumar Sahu, Assistant Professor (Stage-I) in Educational Studies at the College, is hereby placed under suspension.

Edu Minister Responds

Responding on the matter, state higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the government has taken prompt and strict action with utmost sensitivity. "The college Principal and the assistant professor of the concerned department have been suspended. Along with this, the accused HOD has been arrested and court forwarded," he said.