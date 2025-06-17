Balasore Family Seeks Justice After Social Ostracisation For Three Months

Balasore: "It has been three months since the water supply has been stopped. Shops and everything were closed for us. Farming was also stopped. When I went to the shop to buy something, the shopkeepers turned me away, saying, 'Everything is closed for you'," said Prashant Bar of Baliyapati village under the Singla Police Station of Odidha's Balasore.

Prashant's family was ostracised by the villagers six days ago for not subscribing to the villagers' opinion on the kidnapping of his daughter. They were barred from accessing the farmland. The village headman went door to door to inform villagers about the decision, warning them of dire consequences in case of deviation.

"For the past three months, the village headman has treated me like a slave. When I asked why I was being treated like this, they said, Why did you bring the girl? Why did you insult us? I filed a case at the police station and brought the girl. Three years ago, when my daughter's case was settled, I asked why I was doing the same thing now. They did this to me without holding a meeting," Bar said.

His daughter was kidnapped by a man three years ago when she was a minor. When she refused to marry her kidnapper, the family protested against the village committee and took refuge at the Singla Police Station. The girl was rescued with the help of the police.

However, the villagers opposed the incident and socially boycotted Prashant's family for not buying into the opinion tendered by the villagers.

"A complaint was received on June 14, and the investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the report. I have also started an investigation in the village. We will take necessary steps," said Singla Police Station officer Kamalini Tandi.