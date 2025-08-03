Balanga Burn case: Father Says, My Daughter Took Her Life As She Was Mentally Under Pressure

Bhubaneswar: A day after the 16-year-old girl succumbed to burns at AIIMS-Delhi last evening, her father released a video claiming that her daughter took her own life due to mental stress and depression.

"I want to say that the government has done everything possible for my daughter. My daughter is no more. My daughter took her life as she was mentally under pressure. Thus, I request everyone not to politicise the matter and pray for her soul," he added.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the village after the death of the Balanga victim. The postmortem of the victim is underway at Delhi AIIMS. It is being said that the victim's body will be returned to Odisha by evening. While preparations for the burial are underway in the village.

Odisha Police on Saturday claimed that no other person was involved in the incident, even though the victim’s mother in her FIR had alleged that three unknown miscreants had set her daughter on fire.

The Police, however, did not make it clear how the girl was set on fire. In a post on X, Odisha Police said: "…the police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved".

Meanwhile, BJD has targeted the government through a press conference after the death of the Balanga victim. Senior BJD leader Pramila Malik said, no woman is safe in the state. The incident at Gopalpur beach has created a stir. Women are scared of the double-engine government, BJD will continue to fight at the district and block levels.

The victim had suffered over 75% burn injuries and was on ventilator support for several days. She was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi on July 20 for advanced treatment.

Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated, “I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl victim in the Balangir incident. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavors of the specialist medical team at AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl's soul and beseech God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss.”

Deputy CM Pravati Parida tweeted, “Following an unexpected and unfortunate incident, the victim from Balanga, who was under treatment at Delhi AIIMS, has passed away. While praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul, I express my condolences to her family in this sorrowful situation. Despite all efforts by the medical team and the government, we are deeply saddened that she could not be saved.”

