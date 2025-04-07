Balaghat Man Builds Temple In Memory Of Parents

Balaghat: A man from Kirnapur under the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh has built a temple where, instead of deities, the statues of his late parents have been installed.

For this, Mangal Prasad Raikwar has earned the moniker Shravan Kumar of Kaliyug. The unveiling programme of the idols of his father, late Ramratan Raikwar, stepmother, late Shubhanti Raikwar and mother, late Parvati Raikwar, was organised with various religious rituals.

Mangal turned emotional while remembering his old days, "My parents were from a poor family. Since they had no children, Shubanti got her husband married to her cousin Parvati. After which Ramratan and Parvati had two children — me and my sister, Sitabai."

"After my father died in 1993, we were raised by our mothers with a lot of struggle. They educated us and got Sitabai married. Just two months had passed after the marriage when Sitabai died of a snakebite. After completing my studies, I started a property business," he said.

"With the help of former Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Lakhiram Kavre, I got a job as a daily wage earner in the forest department. But my knack for business drove me to start property work on my ancestral land. Slowly, the business grew. Meanwhile, I started building my house. During its construction, my mother used to see the work. I thought of inaugurating the house with her. But she died of a heart attack," Mangal added.

After her cremation, Mangal used to visit her resting place daily, but he felt something was amiss. "I felt my mother was resting under the open sky and decided to build a temple to install the idols of my parents and stepmother," he added.