Bear Dies After Eating Pressure Bomb In Balaghat Forest

Balaghat: A bear died a painful death in an explosion in the Bijora forest area of Balaghat. The forest patrol team found the female bear dead on Saturday, with serious wounds in the jaws. It is learnt that after eating the pressure bomb, the bomb exploded in the mouth of the animal, blowing it to pieces.

The incident raised many questions about the whereabouts of the pressure bomb and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the same.

It is said that the villagers use pressure bombs and place them in the fields and forest edges to hunt wild boars. By mistakenly eating the pressure bomb, the boars get injured by its explosion which makes it easier for people to hunt. Perhaps the female bear also met the same fate

Forest range officer Chhatrapal Singh Jadoun said as soon as the news of the female bear's death was received, DFO Adhar Gupta, SDO Vinita Fulbele and forest workers rushed to the spot. After this, a team of veterinarians was called to perform a postmortem on the carcass. The viscera sample has been sent to Jabalpur and Sagar labs for forensic examination. Later the right of the deceased animal was performed.

"After the incident, patrolling by forest workers has been increased. Also, the search for those who planted the bomb is on," an official said.