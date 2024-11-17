ETV Bharat / bharat

Bal Thackeray Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Pawar, Uddhav Pay Tributes

Leaders cutting across political affiliations and those of both Shiv Sena factions paid rich tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray offered floral tributes at the memorial of Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Sunday to mark the twelfth death anniversary of Balasaheb. Bal Thackeray passed away in Mumbai on 17 November 2012 at the age of 86. Leaders from across the country cutting across political affiliations offered homage to Balasaheb.

Members of both Shiv Sena factions thronged Balasaheb Memorial at Shivaji Park to offer their respects to the departed leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Bal Thackeray as a visionary who championed the cause of empowerment of the Marathi people. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to the great Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra's development and the empowerment of Marathi people."

The prime minister said that Bal Thackeray was a firm believer in enhancing the pride of Indian culture and ethos and that his bold voice and unwavering spirit continue to inspire generations.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid his tributes to the departed leader. In a message on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya and the entire Shiv Sena family."

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that Balasaheb fought against the injustice that was done to the Marathi people.

Other leaders who paid homage to Bal Thackeray include Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also took to X to offer his homage to Bal Thackeray.

