Bal Thackeray Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Pawar, Uddhav Pay Tributes

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray offered floral tributes at the memorial of Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Sunday to mark the twelfth death anniversary of Balasaheb. Bal Thackeray passed away in Mumbai on 17 November 2012 at the age of 86. Leaders from across the country cutting across political affiliations offered homage to Balasaheb.
Members of both Shiv Sena factions thronged Balasaheb Memorial at Shivaji Park to offer their respects to the departed leader.
वंदनीय हिंदुहृदयसम्राट शिवसेनाप्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे ह्यांना पुण्यस्मरण दिनानिमित्त पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री. उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे आणि सौ. रश्मीवहिनी ठाकरे ह्यांनी छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज पार्क येथील स्मृतीस्थळावर अभिवादन केले. pic.twitter.com/y326WlRv4p— ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) November 17, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Bal Thackeray as a visionary who championed the cause of empowerment of the Marathi people. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to the great Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra's development and the empowerment of Marathi people."
I pay homage to the great Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra’s development and the empowerment of Marathi people. He was a firm believer in enhancing the pride of Indian culture and ethos. His bold voice and…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2024
The prime minister said that Bal Thackeray was a firm believer in enhancing the pride of Indian culture and ethos and that his bold voice and unwavering spirit continue to inspire generations.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid his tributes to the departed leader. In a message on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya and the entire Shiv Sena family."
Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya and the entire Shiv Sena family.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 17, 2024
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that Balasaheb fought against the injustice that was done to the Marathi people.
शिवसेना पक्षाचे संस्थापक, मराठी माणसावर होणाऱ्या अन्यायाला आपल्या मार्मिक टोल्याने वाचा फोडणारे व्यंगचित्रकार आणि मुत्सद्दी राजकारणी स्वर्गीय बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांना स्मृतिदिनानिमित्त विनम्र अभिवादन. pic.twitter.com/FmVHFoYmgR— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 17, 2024
Other leaders who paid homage to Bal Thackeray include Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also took to X to offer his homage to Bal Thackeray.
आज्या...— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 16, 2024
पवित्र स्मृतीस विनम्र अभिवादन! pic.twitter.com/AkAhjyuhZ8