Bal Thackeray Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Pawar, Uddhav Pay Tributes

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray offered floral tributes at the memorial of Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Sunday to mark the twelfth death anniversary of Balasaheb. Bal Thackeray passed away in Mumbai on 17 November 2012 at the age of 86. Leaders from across the country cutting across political affiliations offered homage to Balasaheb.

Members of both Shiv Sena factions thronged Balasaheb Memorial at Shivaji Park to offer their respects to the departed leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Bal Thackeray as a visionary who championed the cause of empowerment of the Marathi people. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to the great Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra's development and the empowerment of Marathi people."