Bakery Worker From UP Held For Sexually Harassing IIT-M Student

Chennai: A bakery worker from Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Wednesday for sexually harassing an IIT Madras student the previous day.

According to a complaint filed at the Kotturpuram Police Station, the accused worked in a bakery on the Sriram Nagar Main Road adjacent to the IIT campus where some students were chatting. He sexually harassed one of them on Tuesday evening. The complaint was forwarded to the Abhiramapuram All-Women Police Station.

"A female research student was sexually harassed at a bakery outside the IIT campus in the Velachery-Taramani area at around 5.30 pm yesterday (Tuesday). The students and the passerby caught the culprit and handed him over to the police. The accused works at a bakery outside. He has no connection with IIT. CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the IIT campus to ensure the safety of students who have been advised to be cautious while going out. IIT Madras is providing full support to the research student," a statement issued by the IIT authority reads.

The incident comes after a second-year engineering student at Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted and her boyfriend was beaten and chased away by two persons on the campus on December 23. During the investigation, based on scientific evidence, Gnanasekaran (37), a resident of Kottur was arrested and confessed to the crime. The accused runs a biryani store on the footpath, police said.