Chennai: In a shocking incident, Armstrong, the President of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Tamil Nadu, was brutally hacked to death by a gang of six unidentified assailants near his residence in Sadayappan Street, Perambur.

The attack took place late last night, leaving Armstrong severely injured. He was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital in Thousand Lights area for treatment. Despite efforts by medical personnel, he succumbed to his injuries.

Two other individuals, who were with Armstrong at the time of the attack, were also injured. Their current condition is unknown. The Sembiam police launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are working to identify the attackers and determine the motive behind this heinous crime. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

