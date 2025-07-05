Bahuda Yatra Concludes As Lord Jagannath And Siblings Reach Singhadwara Near Puri Srimandir

Puri: Like every homecoming brings joy, the Trinity's Bahuda Yatra too was filled with excitement, as emotions ran riot on the Puri Grand Road with lakhs of devotees witnessing Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra return to Singhadwara of the Srimandir after their annual sojourn at the Gundicha temple. The entire stretch of the Grand Road transformed into waves of devotees, making forward and backward movements along the sounds of the 'mardala' and 'ghanta' accompanied by intermittent rain at intervals.

Lord Jagannath being escorted onto His chariot; (right) His Nandighosha chariot is being pulled by devotees on Bada Danda in Puri (Jagannatha Dhaam)

Though the onward journey of the deities on Rath Yatra day to the Gundicha temple was marred by delay due to untoward happenings, the Bahuda Yatra was ahead of time.

As is the tradition, the Trinity will stay atop the chariots for Suna Besha, Adhara Pana and Niladri Bije rituals after which they will be ushered inside the temple to the Ratna Singhasana in the sanctum sanctorum.

From the morning, rituals like Mangala Alati, Mailama, Tadapa Lagi And Rosha Homa, Abakasha Niti, Surjya Puja, Dwarapala Puja, Gopal Ballabha, Sakala Dhupa, Senapata Lagi, and Dwarapala puja were conducted, while Pahandi rituals began at 9.55 AM.

Chakradhar Sudarshan was escorted by servitors to Darpadalana, the chariot of Devi Subhadra and then followed Bada Thakura Balabhadra. Soon, Devi Subhadra was carried to Her chariot while Mahaprabhu Jagannath came swaying to the chants of Jai Jagannath taking his usual long time to get atop the Nandighosha.

By 12 noon, the ceremonial Pahandi rituals were over and the road was cleared for the first devotee of the Lord, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb to undertake the Chhera Pahanra, that is sweeping of the chariots with a golden broom as a formality.

An hour ahead of schedule, by 3 PM, Lord Balabhadra's Taladhwaja chariot rolled first. Then, it was time for Devi Subhadra's Darpadalana followed by Lord Jagannath's Nandighosha to join their elder brother at Singhadwara. Enroute to Srimandir, a sacred 'Lakshmi-Narayana Bheta' ritual unfolded during which the beautifully decorated palanquin of Goddess Mahalakshmi reached near 'Shree Nahara'. As Lord Jagannath's chariot was on way to Srimandir after receiving the traditional 'Poda Pitha Bhoga', it paused in front of the Gajapati Maharaja's palace, where the symbolic meeting of Lakshmi and Narayana took place.

Around 200 platoons of police force have been deployed in the pilgrim town to ensure the safety of devotees during the Bahuda Yatra. Odisha Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad has also been stationed in Puri to tackle any possible security threats. For additional surveillance, 275 modern AI-enabled cameras have been installed across the city, including along the Puri-Bhubaneswar and Puri-Konark roads. This apart, a dedicated control room has been set up at the Puri Town Police Station, where officers are keeping a close watch on the situation through live camera feeds, informed police source.

Meanwhile, around 140 devotees had to be hospitalised after many of them complained of suffocation while some others sustained minor injuries in the crowd during the chariot pulling.

All eyes will now be on the Suna Besha ritual on Sunday (July 6), when the sibling deities will don the golden avatar aboard their gigantic chariots.