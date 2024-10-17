One More Arrested In Bahraich Communal Violence Case, Number Stands At 55

Bahraich: Another accused in the Bharaich murder case was apprehended by police on Wednesday night, taking the total number of arrests to 55. ASP (Rural) Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said the accused had been sent to jail and further action was being taken.

Numerous versions of how the victim, Ram Gopal Mishra, was killed have been doing the rounds in his village. Some say he was hacked to death with a sword while others point to electric shock for his death. The police version maintains bullet injuries as the case of death, attested by the autopsy report.



The grisly murder is the outcome of violence that erupted amid an uproar in the Mahsi area during the immersion procession of goddess Durga on October 13. On the instruction of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, top police officials were pressed into action to restore normalcy in the violence-hit Maharajganj and Mahsi localities.

The situation, though grim, is limping back to normalcy as no new incident of violence has been reported. The marketplaces have yet to regain their hubbub and the educational institutions remained closed in precaution. The authorities have not yet permitted the restoration of internet connectivity. But those who fled their homes are yet to gather the courage to repatriate.