Victim Of Bahraich Communal Violence Brutally Tortured Before Murder, Reveals Autopsy Report

There are tale-tell signs of torture by electric shock, multiple stab wounds, uprooted toenails and serious wounds near the eyes of the victim's body.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Charred remains at a shop after vandalism in the Mahasi area of Bahraich
Charred remains at a shop after vandalism in the Mahasi area of Bahraich (ANI)

Bahraich: The autopsy report of the Bharaich riot victim, Ram Gopal Mishra, has let the cat out of the bag. There are tale-tell signs of torture by electric shock, multiple stab wounds, uprooted toenails and deep wounds near the eyes of the body which hinted that the assailants tried to gouge his eyes out before shooting him dead.

The report mentions that the electric shock led to brain haemorrhage which is the primary reason behind his death. He was also stabbed multiple times with a sharp weapon in the head, forehead and cheeks. There's a severe wound near his eyes. The doctors have traced 35 bullet wounds on his torso and concluded that profuse internal bleeding due to electric shock was behind the fatality.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth has stripped Mahsi CO Rupendra Gaur of his post and replaced him with Rampur CO Ravi Khokar as a corrective step.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets the victim's family members in Lucknow on Tuesday
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets the victim's family members in Lucknow on Tuesday (ANI)

The incident is the outcome of violence that erupted amid an uproar in the Mahsi area during the immersion procession of goddess Durga. On the instruction of Yogi, top police officials were pressed into action to restore normalcy in the violence-hit Maharajganj and Mahsi localities.

The situation, though grim, is limping back to normalcy as no new incident of violence has been reported. The marketplaces have yet to regain their hubbub and the educational institutions remained closed in precaution. The authorities have not yet permitted the restoration of internet connectivity. But those who fled their homes are yet to gather the courage to repatriate.

