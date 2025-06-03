Wolves Maul 2-Year-Old Child To Death At Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich; Body Found In Sugarcane Field

Bahraich: In the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, a wolf allegedly snatched away a 2-year-old child sleeping next to his mother late at night on Monday. The family kept searching for him during the night but could not find him, but in the morning, the child's body was found in a mutilated condition in a sugarcane field.

The family members said that three wolves were present at the child's dead body when it was found. The police and the forest department teams reached the spot, and took the dead body into their custody and sent it for postmortem.

According to the case details, Khushboo, a resident of Kotwal Kala of the Fakharpur police station area, had come to her maternal home in Gadhipurwa Gadamaar Kala of Hardi police station area with her two children Neha and Ayush. After having dinner late on Monday night, everyone went to sleep. When Khushboo woke up at night, two-year-old Ayush was missing from the bed.

Following this, the child's mother started shouting for help. On hearing her screams, the villagers gathered there and started looking for the child. The police were also informed about this. A search was continued in the neighbourhood till late at night but the child could not be found.

Later, in the morning, the child's body was found in the sugarcane field. The family members said that the wild animals had snatched away both hands and one leg of the child. On getting this information, a huge crowd of people gathered at the spot.

Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Pratap Singh, who also reached the spot, called for a drone and started monitoring the entire area. He said that it was an attack by a wild animal. Investigation is being done, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Attacks Last Year: Last year, about 10 people were killed by wolves in various areas of Mahsi tehsil. More than 3 dozen people were injured. Once again, an atmosphere of fear has spread among the villagers due to the attack.