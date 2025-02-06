ETV Bharat / bharat

Bahanaga Tragedy A Lesson! Railway S&T Staff Raise Concerns Over Lack Of Painters In Circuit And Cable System Op

New Delhi: The Indian Railways' Signalling and Telecommunication department staff have raised serious concerns regarding safety of train operations and passengers, citing absence of painting work on gears, boxes, and circuits, which often lead to minor accidents.

Highlighting the concerns, Railway S&T Maintainers’ Union General Secretary, Alok Chandra Prakash told ETV Bharat, “In absence of painting work, the S&T staff have to deal with several operational issues including finding specific points, wires, and gears which take additional time to rectify technical glitches. The Railways recently surrendered the specialized painter posts. These painters were very helpful and useful for S&T department for maintaining indications by painting any change in point or circuit after the work.”

“Now, S&T staff have to either write any indication by using marker or pen which often vaporizes or fades. In such a situation, we struggle to find the right wire or point. This situation often leads to minor incidents,” Alok Chandra said.

Maintainers' Union Cites Bahanaga Tragedy

“After the major accident at Bahanaga Bazar (in Odisha's Balasore), we have understood the importance of painting work at site. Similarly there are many other important works which only carpenter(s) can do. It looks simple but is related to safety. Recreation of the post of painter and carpenter in at least one SSE/Unit throughout Railways in S&T department is necessary,” the Indian Railways' S&T Maintainers’ Union said.

This year, the railway has increased its focus on safety because of which Rs 1.16 lakh crore has been allocated towards expenditure for augmentation of the safety of Indian Railways through various projects, Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw said.