Bagmati Express Train Mishap: NIA Starts Probe; Restoration Work Underway

Tiruvallur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started a probe into the Bagmati Express train accident and is investigating the possibility of a conspiracy in the mishap.
The Bagmati Express train, which was on its way from Mysore, Karnataka to Darbanga, Bihar via Chennai Perambur, collided with a goods train standing at Kummidipoondi next to Kavarappettai, Tiruvallur district at 8.30 pm on Friday.
The Railway Department is conducting a separate investigation into the accident. Sources said that a few days ago in the Ponneri area near Chennai, the wires from the sides of the railway tracks were removed.
"Also, the hooks on the signal boards were removed. But, they were discovered and rectified by the railway staff in time. It is thus suspected that it might be a conspiracy. And so the NIA officials are conducting an investigation at the accident site near Kawaripettai," sources added.
Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has launched extensive rescue and relief operations after the devastating rear-end collision of Mysuru-Darbanga Bagmati Express and a goods train.
No casualties have been reported, but several passengers were injured. Three severely injured passengers are receiving treatment at Stanley Medical College Hospital, while six others with minor injuries were treated at Government Hospital Ponneri, Southern Railway said in a media statement.
"Rescue operations are underway with maximum urgency and precision to ensure the safety of tracks, signals, and other operational aspects," said M. Senthamil Selvan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway.
A team of over 500 personnel from various agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department, Tamil Nadu Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP), are involved in the rescue operations.
Southern Railway has also deployed five heavy earth movers, three JCBs, and 140-ton cranes, to restore the tracks. Medical relief teams, led by Additional Divisional Medical Officers, are providing emergency care. A special train from MGR Chennai Central to Dharbanga departed with over 1800 passengers onboard, the statement said.
"The restoration efforts are being carried out with utmost care, and we are committed to prioritising passenger safety and ensuring swift restoration of services," said Selvan.
Railway officials expect to restore the UP line and UP Loop line tonight, with the other two lines expected to be operational by early morning tomorrow.
Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, AM Chowdhary, conducted a statutory inspection at the accident site earlier today, it said.