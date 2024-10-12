ETV Bharat / bharat

Bagmati Express Train Mishap: NIA Starts Probe; Restoration Work Underway

NIA officials at the accident site where Bagmati Express collided with a goods trains near Chennai ( ETV Bharat )

Tiruvallur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started a probe into the Bagmati Express train accident and is investigating the possibility of a conspiracy in the mishap.

The Bagmati Express train, which was on its way from Mysore, Karnataka to Darbanga, Bihar via Chennai Perambur, collided with a goods train standing at Kummidipoondi next to Kavarappettai, Tiruvallur district at 8.30 pm on Friday.

The Railway Department is conducting a separate investigation into the accident. Sources said that a few days ago in the Ponneri area near Chennai, the wires from the sides of the railway tracks were removed.

"Also, the hooks on the signal boards were removed. But, they were discovered and rectified by the railway staff in time. It is thus suspected that it might be a conspiracy. And so the NIA officials are conducting an investigation at the accident site near Kawaripettai," sources added.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has launched extensive rescue and relief operations after the devastating rear-end collision of Mysuru-Darbanga Bagmati Express and a goods train.

No casualties have been reported, but several passengers were injured. Three severely injured passengers are receiving treatment at Stanley Medical College Hospital, while six others with minor injuries were treated at Government Hospital Ponneri, Southern Railway said in a media statement.