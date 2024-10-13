ETV Bharat / bharat

Bagmati Express Train Accident: FIR Registered at Korukkupet Police Station In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Two days after the Bagmati Express (12578) train met with an accident at Kavaraipettai in Tiruvallur district, the Railway South Zone Safety Commissioner A. M. Chaudhary inspected the accident site on Saturday.

Some speculations over the Bagmati Express train accident have been going on. Following this, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, with the help of sniffer dogs, conducted a probe at the spot on Saturday.

Moreover, a high-level committee of six officials has been constituted to investigate the accident. The committee will start the investigation soon and submit a report to the Railway Department.

The Korukkupet police have registered a case based on the complaint submitted by station master Muni Prasad Babu. It has been stated in the information report that when the accident occurred, there was a heavy sound, and a railway employee named Kiran Kumar ran to the accident site first and provided information.