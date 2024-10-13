Bagmati Express Train Accident: FIR Registered at Korukkupet Police Station In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Two days after the Bagmati Express (12578) train met with an accident at Kavaraipettai in Tiruvallur district, the Railway South Zone Safety Commissioner A. M. Chaudhary inspected the accident site on Saturday.
Some speculations over the Bagmati Express train accident have been going on. Following this, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials, with the help of sniffer dogs, conducted a probe at the spot on Saturday.
Moreover, a high-level committee of six officials has been constituted to investigate the accident. The committee will start the investigation soon and submit a report to the Railway Department.
The Korukkupet police have registered a case based on the complaint submitted by station master Muni Prasad Babu. It has been stated in the information report that when the accident occurred, there was a heavy sound, and a railway employee named Kiran Kumar ran to the accident site first and provided information.
Subsequently, the Korukkupet police registered an FIR under four sections, such as Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita Act (speeding and careless operation), Section 125 a (operating in such a way as to endanger human life or causing injury), Section 125 b (operating in such a manner as to cause grievous hurt), and Railway Act 1989, Section 154 (dangerous speeding for train passengers).
Apart from this, further investigation has been underway. Meanwhile, after the accident at Kavaraipettai railway station, traffic on both sides was restored this afternoon, but trains were running at a low speed of 10 km.
