Bagmati Express Collides With Goods Train In Tamil Nadu; 4 Coaches Derail

There is a railway accident in Tamil Nadu involving the Bagmati Express.

Kavarappettai (Tamil Nadu): The Bagmati Express from Mysuru to Darbhanga collided with a goods train near Kavarappettai railway station on Friday, officials said.

The Bagmati Express, which was travelling from Mysuru to Darbhanga, collided with a freight train near Kavarappettai railway station in the Tiruvallur district. Two coaches of the passenger train have caught fire and four coaches derailed due to this accident, they said.

Bagmati Express collided with goods train in Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)

Trains departing from Chennai Central Railway Station have been delayed due to the train accident. The rescue operation is underway.

Officials from the Ministry of Railways said that the mishap took place at around 8.30 PM. "There was a rear collision at Kavaraippettai at around 8.30 pm. The train crew experienced a heavy jerk train entered and it collided with a goods train," the officials added.

It said that as of now there are no casualties, but a few passengers have sustained injuries.

They also said that the medical relief vans and rescue team had started from Chennai Central and were going to the spot where the accident took place. A team of National Disaster

Officials also said that the General Manager of Southern Railway, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Chennai division, and other senior officers are going to the spot.

The Ministry of Railways has issued helpline numbers at Chennai Division: 04425354151 and 04424354995

