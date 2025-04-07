Baghpat Embezzlement Case: UP Cops Recover Rs 4.62 Crore Hidden In Pit, Field

Baghpat: In a breakthrough in the Rs 5.26 crore embezzlement case, police have recovered Rs 4.62 crore from Shamli and Bagpat districts of Uttar Pradesh, based on the information of Rocky and Gaurav, who were arrested on charges of siphoning off Rs 5.26 crore. The duo were arrested on March 25 with a pistol and cartridges and have been sent to a five-day remand.

A case has been lodged against six people in Chandigarh and Bagpat. An inspector of Chandigarh police and two policemen, along with one Manish of Johri, are said to have been involved in the embezzlement.

According to police, Gaurav buried the money in a pit in his house in Arifpur Kharkhari village, while Rocky hid in a field near his village of Hasanpur in Shamli.

The task of refilling cash in the ATMs was assigned to an agency based out of Meerut, where Gaurav and Rocky were employed. In March, they withdrew Rs 5.5 crore from the concerned bank but didn't refill any ATM and fled with it.

The agency conducted an audit with the help of the police, who examined the CCTV footage of 24 ATM kiosks that unearthed the disappearance of Rs 5.26 crore. A case was registered on the manager's complaint.

Baghpat SP Arpit Vijayvargiya said, "The six accused, including Gaurav, Rocky and the inspector, who were lodged in Chandigarh Jail, were brought on warrant and shifted to Baghpat Jail. The accused were interrogated after taking a five-day remand from the court. In this, Rs 50,00 were recovered from Chandigarh on the identification of Manish."