Bageshwar Dham Chief Launches 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' To Unite Hindus, Eradicate Caste System

Chhatarpur: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the Peethadheeshwar of Bageshwar Dham, launched the 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' on Thursday, starting from Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The 160-km padyatra aims to unite Hindus by addressing and eliminating the caste system that continues to divide the community. Shastri emphasized the need to eradicate untouchability, discrimination and social divisions within the Hindu religion.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, Shastri stated, "The purpose of this yatra is to unite Hindus by removing the caste system and the animosity that divides us." He emphasised the significance of nationalism, declaring that love for the country should always come first. "The national anthem should be played everywhere, including in temples and mosques," he added, stressing unity and patriotism as central themes of the yatra.

The nine-day journey, which will cover 160 kilometres, is scheduled to conclude in Orchha on November 29. During the yatra, Shastri and his thousands of devotees will walk 20 km every day to spread the message of unity.