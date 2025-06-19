Badrinath Dham Operationalises FASTag Facility For Ease Of Paying Eco-Tourism Fee

Chamoli: Pilgrims to the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand can now pay the eco-tourism fee via the FASTag facility, which was operationalised by Badrinath Nagar Panchayat on Thursday.

Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari virtually inaugurated the facility. "Eco tourism fee is charged from the pilgrim vehicles coming to the Badrinath Dham. To date, it has been operated with the facility of payment by cash and QR code. Due to the high influx of pilgrims, there used to be a jam-like situation in Dev Darshini. Given this, the operation of the FASTag facility has been started here for the ease of payment of the eco-tourism fee."

Sunil Purohit, executive officer of the Nagar Panchayat Badrinath, said, "After the gazette notification in 2022, an eco tourism fee is charged from vehicles coming to the Dham. Under this, an amount of Rs 60 for four-wheelers, Rs 100 for tempo traveller/mini bus, Rs 120 for bus and Rs 1,000 for helicopter is collected. The income from this is spent on tourism development, solid waste management, development work, deployment of additional staff during Char Dham Yatra, barrier operation and organisation of tourism festival."

The surging number of tourists in Badrinath Dham made the process of paying the eco-tourism fee cumbersome. Considering the situation, the Nagar Panchayat chalked out a plan with the technical support of Park Plus Company to operationalise the FASTag facility for the convenience of tourists.