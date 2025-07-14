Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Announce Separation

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap, who is also a top former shuttler, have announced their decision to part ways mutually seven years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Saina shared the personal update that has taken the sporting world by surprise. “Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other," Saina, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, wrote. "I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," she added.

Screengrab of the Instagram story (Instagram/SainaNehwal)

The post was met with an outpouring of support from fans, fellow athletes, and well-wishers, many of whom praised the duo’s grace and maturity in handling the situation.

Saina and Kashyap got married in December 2018. They trained together at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad from their early days. While Saina became a global icon with her Olympic bronze and world No. 1 ranking, Kashyap broke into the world top 10 and clinched the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold.

Both have been among India’s most prominent badminton figures, often seen supporting each other at tournaments and celebrating professional milestones together. While the reason behind the separation remains personal, Saina’s message emphasized mutual respect and the shared intention to move forward positively.