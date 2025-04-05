Badminton Coach Held For 'Raping' Minor Girl In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Hulimavu Police have arrested a badminton coach on charges of allegedly raping a minor girl and registered a case based on the complaint filed by the mother of the victim. Nude photos and videos of the 16-year-old victim and some other girls were found on the mobile phone of the accused, who hails from Tamil Nadu. Police said he raped the girl several times.

According to police, the victim, who appeared in the SSLC exam and was awaiting results, went to her grandmother's house for vacation. The grandmother, after noticing that her grandkid's nude photos were sent to an unknown number, immediately informed her parents. Later, when the girl's mother questioned her daughter, she revealed that the badminton coach had sexually abused her several times.

"In her complaint, the victim's mother states that she skipped her dance classes and tuition on many occasions to meet the accused. The mother had filed a complaint at the Hulimavu Police Station after learning about the entire matter from her daughter, based on which we registered a case and arrested the accused badminton coach," police said.

"The victim, who was undergoing badminton training, was met privately by the accused several times. During the investigation, it was revealed that he took her to his house, raped her and filmed her photos and videos. Nude photos and videos of eight more girls were found on the accused's mobile phone. The accused has been taken into custody for eight days and an investigation is underway," a police official added.