Badlapur Rape Accused's Father Approaches Bombay High Court To Demand SIT Probe

Mumbai(Maharashtra): The case of the alleged encounter with Akshay Shinde, accused of raping two girls at a Badlapur school, has landed in the Bombay High Court. In the petition, his father has demanded that the court should look into this matter and get him justice. The matter will be heard on Wednesday before the bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan.

After the alleged encounter killing of Shinde, his father has levelled serious allegations against the school management and police. Climbing up the stairs of the court he demanded an SIT inquiry into the alleged encounter killing.

He said Shinde was murdered to destroy evidence so that some people with strong political connections could walk scot-free.

Two other accused, who are at large, have also been mentioned in the petition. The father has sought protection as his family is in danger.

Earlier his father had levelled serious allegations against the Maharashtra government and the home department of shielding other accused. Echoing them, leaders of the Grand Alliance also slammed the home department for complicity as, despite completion of the report, the SIT has not submitted it to the home department. The opposition leaders have alleged that the report was prepared on instructions from the government.

Shinde was accused of rape of two small children in a school in Badlapur in August. When the parents of the victims went to file a complaint, the police didn’t register it and kept them waiting for twelve hours. Finally, the complaint was filed under pressure from the workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Despite that, the police didn’t take any immediate action. Seeing this apathy, the locals staged a violent protest at the Badlapur Railway Station, compelling the government to order an inquiry into the matter.