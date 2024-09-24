Badlapur Firing: Attempt To Murder Case Registered Against Akshay Shinde

Thane (Maharashtra): The Thane Police has booked Akshay Shinde, who was killed in police firing, for attempting to murder, police said on Tuesday. Shinde, who was accused of sexually harassing two girls in Badlapur, was killed in police firing while he was being taken from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the police fired in self-defence.

The Thane police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused Akshay Shinde for attacking the police. The injured policemen had lodged a complaint in this regard at the Mumbra police station and after that, a case was registered against Akshay Shinde.

Akshay Shinde was taken out by the Thane police to investigate the complaint of sexual assault filed by his former wife. Shinde snatched the pistol of Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More and opened fire on the police. This time, the police fired at Akshay Shinde in self-defence. Injured Akshay Shinde was rushed to a hospital and the doctor declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in Maharashtra continued to target the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the 'encounter' of Akshay Shinde. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray in a post on X said, "The real question is: 1) Where are the trustees of the Badlapur school? Why are they being protected by the BJP-Mindhe (Shiv Sena) regime? 2) What about Mindhe's (referring to Shiv Sena) local chap- Waman Mhatre who asked questioned a journalist that why she was questioning the incident as if she herself had been raped. Why is he being protected? 3) Will the cases against the citizens who protested be taken back? They were treated like gangsters. They simply were protesting against the refusal of the police to file a complaint from the victim for a week. Who was the police station protecting? It is understood that the trustees of the school have an affiliation to the BJP. And they are being protected. Is it true? Will the regime answer?"