Badhaal Village Of Rajouri Declared As A Containment Zone; Section 163 Of BNSS Applied

Jammu: In view of health concerns in Badhal village, District Magistrate Rajouri has declared the Badhaal area as a containment zone, officials said on Wednesday.

Strict provisions have been imposed in the area under Section 163 of the BNSS Act to prevent any possible threat. The houses of the affected families have been sealed, and the entire area has been divided into three zones for better management. A complete ban has been imposed on all types of gatherings, public and private. Officials have been deployed to monitor the quality and distribution of food given to families living in the containment zone, they added.

As many as 17 people have died in this village due to unknown reasons. After the health of another 25-year-old youth deteriorated, he was sent to PGI Hospital, Chandigarh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team led by the Ministry of Home Affairs to visit the affected village to ascertain the causes of deaths. The team consists of experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and the Ministry of Water Resources reached Rajouri on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo on Tuesday held a meeting of the Divisional and District administrations along with Health experts and the Police Department to take an assessment of the measures taken so far to identify the real causes behind the mysterious deaths reported from village Badhal in district Rajouri here.

During this meeting, the Chief Secretary aked the concerned Health and Police Departments to take stringent containment measures in consultation with the Divisional administration to ensure that there is no further loss of any life, an official spokesperson said.

He advised the concerned to frame a proper SOP for monitoring the population of the village. He asked them to deploy sufficient manpower from both the Health Department and the Police to enforce the dos and don'ts set in the SOP, the spokesperson added.