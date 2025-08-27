ETV Bharat / bharat

Back To School, Back To Biometrics: UIDAI, Education Ministry Team Up To Update Aadhaar For 17 Crore Kids

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has requested schools to quickly organise Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) to avoid further inconveniences later for students and their families when children between the ages of 5-15 undergo more accurate Aadhaar record processes.

These efforts will be made in collaboration with the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) so that the Aadhaar's MBU status of students will be integrated with the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) platform. "This step is part of an exercise to enable schools to only look at their student data in the UDISE+ online tool and distribute the student biometric update camps where those students still need biometric updates," officials said.

Officials further said based on UIDAI numbers, there are approximately 17 crore Aadhaar numbers belonging to children that require MbU either at age 5 or age 15. "These two updates are important as a child's biometrics (fingerprints, iris and photograph) go through many alterations during their growth. If these two updates are not completed, children will have difficulties completing authentication processing required to access beneficial supportive services, exam registration and digital services processes," they contended.

Preventing Last-Minute Hassles

UIDAI officials pointed out that failure to update biometrics in time often leads to last-minute anxiety. "Students and parents frequently rush to Aadhaar enrolment centres just before deadlines for competitive exams like NEET, JEE or CUET, or while seeking benefits under government welfare schemes. This can be easily avoided if schools and parents complete MBUs on schedule,” an official said.

UIDAI Chief Executive Officer Bhuvnesh Kumar has written to Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories, asking them to coincide with local education authorities so that the initiative can run without any problem. Kumar said the school-based camp approach, using the UDISE+ data, will allow for a larger number of children to be reached in the camp allocation and mobilisation process.

"It was thought that a camp approach through the schools could be helpful in completing the sitting MBUs because the biggest problem was how the schools would know which students had not done biometric updates. Thanks to the technology teams from UIDAI and the Department of School Education and Literacy, they have been able to present a successful solution to this problem using the UDISE+ application. Now all the schools can have sight of the pending MBUs," Kumar said in his letter.