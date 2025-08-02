Back ‘Swadeshi’ Products: PM Modi Urges People After Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remarks

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens of the country to adopt the spirit of ‘swadeshi’ (made in India) and support local products to support the nation’s farmers, small industries, and youth.

He also laid stress on the significance of economic self-reliance and asserted that India was on its way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy amid instability across the world.

“This is not just about Modi saying it; every Indian should say this. If we want India to become the third-largest economy, every political party and every leader, keeping aside their hesitations, must work in the nation's interest and awaken the spirit of swadeshi among the people,” he said, addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

“As we talk about economic progress, I want to draw your attention to the current global scenario. The world economy is facing instability and uncertainty. In such times, countries are focusing solely on their interests. India, too, is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy and must remain alert to its economic priorities,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister's ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous) push comes amid the United States (US) announcing tariffs on exports from about 70 nations, including India, which now faces tariffs of 25 per cent for its exports to the US. Amid the controversy, US President Donald Trump recently claimed that the Indian economy was dead.

Without directly referring to President Trump’s remarks, the prime minister appealed to traders and shopkeepers to sell only swadeshi goods from their shops and markets. “Promoting made-in-India goods will be the truest service to the country,” he said.

“We will buy only those things that are made by Indians. We need to become vocal for local,” he urged.

“The feeling of swadeshi in every action will define our future. This will also be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Only through collective effort can we fulfil the dream of a developed India,” PM Modi added.