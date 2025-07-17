Baby Girl Goes Missing During Sleep In Ludhiana; Probe Launched

Ludhiana: A seven-month-old girl went missing under mysterious circumstances from New Kartar Nagar under Model Town police station in Punjab's Ludhiana on Wednesday night.

It is learnt that the girl went missing while she was asleep next to her mother. After being informed, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

"My granddaughter, Divyanshi, went missing while she was asleep. Her mother was also sleeping next to her. When her elder daughter, Pihu, fell from the bed at 3.30 am, the mother woke up hearing her cry and didn't find Divyanshi on the bed," the grandfather of the missing girl said.

"I was out of the house for some work. My wife was sleeping with our three daughters. My parents were sleeping in the next room. I got a call from my wife at around 4 am, telling me that Divyanshi was missing. The door of the room was open and the lights were on. In the CCTV footage, three suspicious youths carrying some buckets were seen walking in the street late at night. The details of which have been shared with the police," Gurpreet Singh, the girl's father, said.

A police complaint has been registered by the family, who have been living in Ludhiana since 2001. However, no one has been named as a suspect in the complaint. The Model Town police have started investigating the matter and are closely examining the CCTV camera footage of the locality.

"It is very surprising how the girl disappeared when the door of the room was locked from inside. It looks suspicious, and we have launched an investigation into her disappearance. According to family members, they came to know about the matter only on Thursday morning and raised an alarm. We have learnt that the girl has been suffering from some disease," Model Town SHO Balwinder Singh said.