Babbar Khalsa International Terrorist With ISI Links Held In UP, Punjab Police Joint Operation

The suspected terrorist, Lajar Masih, a resident of Kurlian village in the Ramdas area of Amritsar, Punjab, was nabbed around 3.20 am on Thursday.

File photo of active terrorist of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and ISI module, Lajar Masih (X/@uppstf)
By PTI

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 7:34 AM IST

Lucknow: An "active terrorist" of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with alleged links to Pakistan's ISI was arrested from Kaushambi district in the early hours of Thursday in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and Punjab Police, an official said.

The suspected terrorist, Lajar Masih, a resident of Kurlian village in the Ramdas area of Amritsar, Punjab, was nabbed around 3.20 am. The operation was carried out in the Kokhraj police station area of Kaushambi, Additional Director General of Police (UP Special Task Force, Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said.

"As per available information, the arrested terrorist works for Swarn Singh alias Jeevan Fauji, the head of the Germany-based module of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is in direct touch with Pakistan-based ISI operatives," Yash said.

He added that the UP STF succeeded in recovering some explosive materials and illegal arms from the terrorists.

Among the seizures made are three active hand grenades, two active detonators, one foreign-made pistol and 13 cartridges of foreign make, the officer said.

Besides, a white coloured explosive powder, an Aadhaar card with a Ghaziabad address, and one mobile phone without a SIM card were also seized from his possession, he said.

"This terrorist had escaped from judicial custody in Punjab on September 24, 2024," the ADG added.

PUNJAB POLICEUP POLICEISI TERRORISTBABBAR KHALSA

