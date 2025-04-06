ETV Bharat / bharat

Babbar Khalsa Claims Grenade Attack On Haryana Police Post; Police Deny, Probe Underway

Chandigarh: Khalistani terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa has made a sensational claim that it attacked the Jingarh police post in the Kaithal district of Haryana with a grenade. This post is very close to the border of Punjab. The organisation has taken responsibility for this attack through a post on its Facebook page and called it a response to the alleged atrocities against the Sikh community. However, the local police and administration have not yet confirmed any kind of explosion or attack in this area. Police say that this claim may be just a rumour and the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

Allegations of Oppression Against Sikhs; Babbar Khalsa Issues Warning to Centre

In a recent post released by Babbar Khalsa, strong resentment has been expressed over the alleged mistreatment of the Sikh community. The post claims that Sikhs in Punjab are continuously facing injustice, which the organisation says it will not tolerate under any circumstances.

The post also issues a stern warning to the Central government. One of the statements reads, “Delhi taghdi ho ja, Sikhs are coming,” which is being interpreted as a threatening message. Babbar Khalsa further declared that such attacks will continue unless the government puts an end to the alleged atrocities against Sikhs.

Details of the Attack and Babbar Khalsa's Statement

According to the post, the alleged attack took place at around 4 AM today. Three individuals---Happy Pashian, Gopi Navanshaharia, and Manu Agwan--have claimed responsibility for the act. The post references police stations in Patiala and Nabha, alleging that Sikhs are being harassed across Punjab.

The organisation described the attack as a form of retaliation against the "oppressors" and urged the Sikh community to remain vigilant against what it referred to as modern-day slavery. The post concluded with the hashtag #JungJariHai, signalling that this series of actions is far from over.