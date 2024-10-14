ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Siddiqui Murder Case: Ossification Test Of Accused Proves He Is Not Minor

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui (PTI)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police investigating the murder case of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui conducted an ossification test of accused Dharmaraj Kashyap in which it was proved that he is not minor, officials said on Monday.

Baba Siddiqui was shot dead by three assailants on Saturday in suburban Bandra. Mumbai police had arrested Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), a resident of Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), from Uttar Pradesh, whereas there one aide, who was at the spot during the firing, fled from the spot.

The accused were produced before the court by the crime branch team, where Dharmaraj Kashyap's lawyer claimed that he was a minor, an official said. A court ordered an ossification test of Kashyap on Sunday in which it was proved that he was not a minor, the official said.

He was produced before the court and sent to police custody till October 21, he said. In late evening development, the crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested 28-year-old Pravin Lonkar from Pune. He is the brother of Shubham Lonkar who is involved in the Nirmal Nagar firing case.

The brothers had hatched the conspiracy of killing Siddiqui and enlisted Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot, the official said. Further investigation is underway, he said.

