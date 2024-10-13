Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Why Accused Gurmail Singh Was Ostracised By Family

Kaithal: As the probe into Saturday's sensational murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique goes on, Gurmail Singh, one of the two assailants from Haryana arrested by the police in the case, was involved in another murder of a youth in 2019 for which he was ostracised by the family.

Singh along with his accomplice Dharamraj Rajesh Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested by the Police in connection with Siddique's murder outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Neelamnagar on Saturday evening. A third assailant is absconding in the case. According to Mumbai Police, during interrogation, the accused have described themselves as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Haryana connection of Baba Siddique murder case: According to Mumbai Police, one of the two arrested accused has been identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, originally from Narad village in Kaithal district of Haryana.

Singh's Links With Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Sources said that Singh was lodged in Kaithal jail in connection with the murder of a youth in the year 2019. It is learnt that after coming out on bail, Singh shifted base to Mumbai where he got in touch with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's henchmen. It is believed that Singh came in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's henchmen in Kaithal jail itself.

Ostracised By Family

Gurmail Singh's grandmother Phulo Devi said that Singh left home some three to four months ago.

"It has been three-four months since Gurmal left from here. We have no contact with him, nor did he tell us anything before leaving. We have evicted Gurmail many years ago. He is dead for us. We are dead for him. Some time ago he went to jail in a murder case. We don't know as to how he came out of jail and who got him out. Gurmail may be shot. We have nothing to do with him," Devi said.

The mother of second arrested accused Dharamraj Kashyap too said that they were not in contact with Kashyap.

"Two months ago, he went to work in a scrapyard. He went to Pune. We have contacted only once since then...," Kashyap's mother said.