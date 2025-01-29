ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Siddique Murder: Warrant Issued Against Anmol Bishnoi, Two Other Wanted Accused

Mumbai: A special court here on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against gangster Anmol Bishnoi and two other wanted accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case.

The special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), B D Shelke, said in his order that the court believes the "wanted accused Bishnoi has absconded or he will not obey the summons".

Hence, a standing non-bailable warrant is required to be issued against him to secure his presence, the judge said. The court made similar observations while issuing NBWs against absconding accused Shubham Lonkar and Mohammad Yasin Akhtar.

The judge noted that the court has already issued a request for the deportation of Anmol Bishnoi to a competent authority in the United States in a case pertaining to the firing outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence in April 2024.