Baba Siddique Murder Trail Leads To Haryana, Mumbai Police Interrogates Locals In Kaithal Village

Kaithal: A team of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrived in this district of Haryana to investigate the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The team of at least 15 police personnel led by two inspectors is interrogating people who were in contact with one of the shooters and residents of Narad village, Gurmail Baljit Singh.

Officials said that one of the main accused in the case, Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, alias Jaisy Purewal, had stayed in Kaithal for about one and a half months before the murder incident. During this time he changed many hideouts and went to Mumbai with Gurmail and lived there in a rented flat.

DSP Headquarters Veerbhan confirmed the development saying that the police team arrived from Mumbai and is being assisted by the local police in the Baba Siddique murder case.