Baba Siddique Murder | Current Maharashtra Govt Has Support Of Underworld Run From Gujarat: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Amid tension prevailing in Mumbai following the daring assassination of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Monday alleged that the current Maharashtra government had the support of the underworld "being run from Gujarat".

In a press conference, Raut took potshots at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharastra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Ajit Pawar, while claiming that he (Raut) had said in the past as well that gang wars and the power of the underworld in Mumbai could increase "after this government".

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI)

"I had said earlier also that after this government, gang wars and the power of the underworld in Mumbai can increase. This government also has the support of the underworld and that underworld is being run from Gujarat. Today drugs worth Rs 5,000 crore have been seized in Gujarat. This means that drugs worth Rs 50,000 crore have already been distributed in the country," Raut said.

"A gangster who is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail and is in the custody of Gujarat ATS takes responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique," Raut said referring to Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang is allegedly behind Siddique's assassination.

"This is a challenge for the Union Home Minister who is from Gujarat. Ajit Pawar should demand Amit Shah's resignation...He (CM Shinde) declared himself Singham after shooting Akshay Shinde (accused in Badlapur sexual assault case). Now show this 'Singhamgiri' here. If you have the courage and you are a man, then encounter the conspirators of Baba Siddiqui's murder case...," Raut added.

Baba Siddique, a key name in Bollywood circles who managed to end a bitter cold war between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 2013, was waylaid by three persons at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday (Oct.12) night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead, according to Mumbai police.

Siddique was laid to rest on Sunday night with state honours in the presence of a large number of people and political leaders across the spectrum amid tight security.