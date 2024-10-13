Baba Siddique Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Claims Responsibility

Mumbai: Hours after former Maharashtra minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique was killed, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder. The 66-year-old leader was fatally shot outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday night.

A Mumbai Police official stated that they discovered a viral post on social media, allegedly from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, taking responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique. The post claimed that Siddique was killed because of his connections with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, as well as underworld figures Anuj Thapan and Dawood Ibrahim. "We have seen the viral social media post, we are verifying its authenticity," the official said.

The post by Shubuu Lonkar Maharashtra wrote, "Om, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat I understand the value of life, consider wealth and the body as dust. I did only what was right, and honoured the duty of friendship. Salman Khan, we did not want this war but you made our brother lose his life. Today those praising Baba Siddique or was with Dawood under the MCOCA Act. The reason for his death was his linking of Dawood and Anuj Thapan to Bollywood, politics, and property dealings."

Men accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder being produced before a court, in Mumbai, (ANI)

The writer goes on to say, "We have no enmity with anyone. However, anyone who helps Salman Khan or the Dawood gang should be prepared. If anyone gets any of our brothers killed, we will definitely respond. We never strike first. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat, salute to the martyrs." Some Bishnoi gang members had been held in connection with the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai in April this year.

According to the Mumbai Police, two of the three shooters involved in the murder have been arrested. Identified as Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, the two accused were presented before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai. The third shooter identified as Shiv Kumar and a suspected fourth person, believed to be the handler are on the run.

Sources said the suspects had been monitoring Siddique for months, conducting reconnaissance of his residence and office. They were paid Rs 50,000 each in advance for the attack and the weapons had been delivered to them only days before the attack. Siddique shared a close association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has repeatedly faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and associates.

The mortal remains of the NCP leader would be buried at Bada Kabrastan in the Marine Lines area after 8.30 pm on Sunday following Namaz-E-Isha, an official said. Security outside his house has been beefed up, he added. (With agency inputs)