Baba Siddique’s Murder Has UP Connection: Know Here

Bahraich: Senior NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique's murder has triggered shockwaves across the country, with investigators now finding a new connection to Uttar Pradesh. The two main accused, Dharamraj Kashyap and Shiva Gautam, who allegedly shot Siddique dead in Mumbai on Saturday, are residents of the Kaiserganj Police Station area in Bahraich district.
Police said that both accused have a humble background and belong to Gandara village, Bahraich. They also didn’t find any criminal history, which is why the villagers were shocked by the incident. The police have also taken their parents into custody for questioning.
Locals said that the duo shifted to Pune in Maharashtra only a month ago and set up a cart there to earn a livelihood.
Siddique’s death left the Hindi film industry in deep mourning as he had close relations with Bollywood stars like Salman and Shahrukh Khan.
On Sunday, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The gang recently issued threats against Salman Khan, prompting the authorities to increase his security.
The police said they were yet to ascertain the real motive behind the murder while the investigation had already started. They have so far arrested two accused youths, while one more accused remains absconding.
