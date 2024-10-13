ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Siddique’s Murder Has UP Connection: Know Here

Two suspects in the NCP leader's killing belong to the same village in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 52 minutes ago

Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique (ETV Bharat)

Bahraich: Senior NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique's murder has triggered shockwaves across the country, with investigators now finding a new connection to Uttar Pradesh. The two main accused, Dharamraj Kashyap and Shiva Gautam, who allegedly shot Siddique dead in Mumbai on Saturday, are residents of the Kaiserganj Police Station area in Bahraich district.

Police said that both accused have a humble background and belong to Gandara village, Bahraich. They also didn’t find any criminal history, which is why the villagers were shocked by the incident. The police have also taken their parents into custody for questioning.

Locals said that the duo shifted to Pune in Maharashtra only a month ago and set up a cart there to earn a livelihood.

Siddique’s death left the Hindi film industry in deep mourning as he had close relations with Bollywood stars like Salman and Shahrukh Khan.

On Sunday, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The gang recently issued threats against Salman Khan, prompting the authorities to increase his security.

The police said they were yet to ascertain the real motive behind the murder while the investigation had already started. They have so far arrested two accused youths, while one more accused remains absconding.

Read More

  1. 'We Are with You': Salman Khan Fans Unite after Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility for Baba Siddique's Murder
  2. 'Situation In Delhi Becoming Like Mumbai': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Targets Centre Over Baba Siddique's Murder

Bahraich: Senior NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique's murder has triggered shockwaves across the country, with investigators now finding a new connection to Uttar Pradesh. The two main accused, Dharamraj Kashyap and Shiva Gautam, who allegedly shot Siddique dead in Mumbai on Saturday, are residents of the Kaiserganj Police Station area in Bahraich district.

Police said that both accused have a humble background and belong to Gandara village, Bahraich. They also didn’t find any criminal history, which is why the villagers were shocked by the incident. The police have also taken their parents into custody for questioning.

Locals said that the duo shifted to Pune in Maharashtra only a month ago and set up a cart there to earn a livelihood.

Siddique’s death left the Hindi film industry in deep mourning as he had close relations with Bollywood stars like Salman and Shahrukh Khan.

On Sunday, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The gang recently issued threats against Salman Khan, prompting the authorities to increase his security.

The police said they were yet to ascertain the real motive behind the murder while the investigation had already started. They have so far arrested two accused youths, while one more accused remains absconding.

Read More

  1. 'We Are with You': Salman Khan Fans Unite after Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility for Baba Siddique's Murder
  2. 'Situation In Delhi Becoming Like Mumbai': AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Targets Centre Over Baba Siddique's Murder

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WATCH MAKER BABA SIDDIQUIFORMER MINISTER BABA SIDDIQUILAWRENCE VISHNOI GANG BABA SIDDIQUIBABA SIDDIQUI MURDER UP CONNECTIONBABA SIDDIQUE MURDER UP CONNECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.