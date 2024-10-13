ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Siddique’s Murder Has UP Connection: Know Here

Bahraich: Senior NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique's murder has triggered shockwaves across the country, with investigators now finding a new connection to Uttar Pradesh. The two main accused, Dharamraj Kashyap and Shiva Gautam, who allegedly shot Siddique dead in Mumbai on Saturday, are residents of the Kaiserganj Police Station area in Bahraich district.

Police said that both accused have a humble background and belong to Gandara village, Bahraich. They also didn’t find any criminal history, which is why the villagers were shocked by the incident. The police have also taken their parents into custody for questioning.

Locals said that the duo shifted to Pune in Maharashtra only a month ago and set up a cart there to earn a livelihood.