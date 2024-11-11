ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooter Shivkumar, Four Others Sent To Police Custody Till Nov 19

Mumbai: A court here on Monday remanded suspected main shooter Shivkumar Gautam and four others arrested in the NCP politician Baba Siddique's murder case to police custody till November 19.

The UP special task force and the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested the shooter, Shivkumar (20), and his four protectors from Nanpara in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.

The four other accused, Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, were arrested for sheltering Shivkumar and helping him flee to Nepal.

The crime branch produced the accused before additional chief judicial magistrate Vinod Patil. The probe agency sought their custody for further probe into the matter, which the court allowed till November 19.