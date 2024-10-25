ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of 9 Accused Till Oct 26

Mumbai: A Mumbai Court on Friday extended the police custody of nine accused in the Baba Siddique murder case till October 26, sources said.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister was shot dead on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra East.

Nine persons, who were arrested on various dates, were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Esplanade Court) V R Patil at the end of their initial remand on Friday.

While police sought an extension of remand by three days, the court extended it by one day till Saturday.

The nine comprise Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Dharmaraj Kashyap (21), Harish Kumar Nisad (26), Pravin Lonkar (30), Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43).