ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Cops Invoke Stringent MCOCA Against Accused Persons

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act in NCP politician Baba Siddique's murder case, officials said on Saturday.

The crime branch has so far arrested 26 persons, including the alleged main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam, in the case. Provisions of stringent MCOCA are invoked in the Baba Siddique murder case, a Mumbai Police official said without elaborating.

It is important to note that confessions made to the police under MCOCA are admissible as evidence in court. It is also difficult to secure bail under the MCOCA.