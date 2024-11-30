ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Cops Invoke Stringent MCOCA Against Accused Persons

Ex-Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Mumbai's Bandra East on October 12.

Mumbai Cops Invoke Stringent MCOCA Against Accused Persons
Ex-NCP leader Baba Siddique (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act in NCP politician Baba Siddique's murder case, officials said on Saturday.

The crime branch has so far arrested 26 persons, including the alleged main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam, in the case. Provisions of stringent MCOCA are invoked in the Baba Siddique murder case, a Mumbai Police official said without elaborating.

It is important to note that confessions made to the police under MCOCA are admissible as evidence in court. It is also difficult to secure bail under the MCOCA.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East, Mumbai.

He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol was arrested in the US for his alleged role in the murder of Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai home.

Suspected key conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammad Akhtar are still on the run.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act in NCP politician Baba Siddique's murder case, officials said on Saturday.

The crime branch has so far arrested 26 persons, including the alleged main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam, in the case. Provisions of stringent MCOCA are invoked in the Baba Siddique murder case, a Mumbai Police official said without elaborating.

It is important to note that confessions made to the police under MCOCA are admissible as evidence in court. It is also difficult to secure bail under the MCOCA.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East, Mumbai.

He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol was arrested in the US for his alleged role in the murder of Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai home.

Suspected key conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammad Akhtar are still on the run.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BABA SIDDIQUE MURDER CASEMAHARASHTRA CONTROL ORGANISED CRIMEMCOCBABA SIDDIQUE CASE UPDATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.