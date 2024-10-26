ETV Bharat / bharat

Man Held From Ludhiana In Baba Siddique Murder Case

Punjab Police arrested Surjeet Sushil Singh for involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, assisting in the conspiracy and logistics for the crime.

Punjab Police arrested Surjeet Sushil Singh for involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, assisting in the conspiracy and logistics for the crime.
File Photo- Baba Siddique (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Chandigarh: A man was arrested from Ludhiana in connection with the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

Surjeet Sushil Singh was held in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the Mumbai Police. He has been handed over to the Mumbai Police, Yadav, the Director General of Punjab Police said on X.

"In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police in a joint operation with Punjab Police apprehends Sujeet Sushil Singh, resident of Mumbai, wanted in high profile murder of Baba Siddique," said Yadav on X.

"Sujeet was involved in the murder conspiracy and was informed about the plan to kill Baba Siddique three days in advance by Nitin Gautan (Gautam) Sapre-another accused. He also provided logistical assistance. He has been handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation," he said.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three people at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

Chandigarh: A man was arrested from Ludhiana in connection with the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

Surjeet Sushil Singh was held in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the Mumbai Police. He has been handed over to the Mumbai Police, Yadav, the Director General of Punjab Police said on X.

"In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police in a joint operation with Punjab Police apprehends Sujeet Sushil Singh, resident of Mumbai, wanted in high profile murder of Baba Siddique," said Yadav on X.

"Sujeet was involved in the murder conspiracy and was informed about the plan to kill Baba Siddique three days in advance by Nitin Gautan (Gautam) Sapre-another accused. He also provided logistical assistance. He has been handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation," he said.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three people at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BABA SIDDIQUE MURDERLAWRENCE BISHNOIBISHNOI GANGBABA SIDDIQUE MURDER ARRESTSBABA SIDDIQUE MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.