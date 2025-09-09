ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Ramdev's Remarks On Allopathy: Chhattisgarh Police Filed Closure Report, Centre Tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday that the Chhattisgarh Police have filed a closure report in connection with a case regarding the alleged remarks by yoga guru Ramdev’s against the use of allopathic medicines during the Covid pandemic.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised the apex court regarding the development in the matter, and contended that it appears that complaints against Ramdev were "sponsored" by some interested groups.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Ramdev, submitted that as per previous directions, Chhattisgarh filed its response but Bihar has not filed its response so far. After hearing submissions, the bench decided to adjourn the matter for December.

Previously, the complainants were asked to be impleaded as parties in Ramdev's plea seeking stay of the criminal proceedings.