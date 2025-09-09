Baba Ramdev's Remarks On Allopathy: Chhattisgarh Police Filed Closure Report, Centre Tells Supreme Court
The Patna and Raipur chapters of Indian Medical Association lodged complaints in 2021 alleging Ramdev's remarks were likely to cause prejudice to Covid control mechanism.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST|
Updated : September 9, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Tuesday that the Chhattisgarh Police have filed a closure report in connection with a case regarding the alleged remarks by yoga guru Ramdev’s against the use of allopathic medicines during the Covid pandemic.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised the apex court regarding the development in the matter, and contended that it appears that complaints against Ramdev were "sponsored" by some interested groups.
Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Ramdev, submitted that as per previous directions, Chhattisgarh filed its response but Bihar has not filed its response so far. After hearing submissions, the bench decided to adjourn the matter for December.
Previously, the complainants were asked to be impleaded as parties in Ramdev's plea seeking stay of the criminal proceedings.
The Patna and Raipur chapters of the Indian Medical Association lodged complaints in 2021 alleging Ramdev's remarks were likely to cause prejudice to Covid control mechanism and may dissuade people from availing proper treatment.
Ramdev impleaded the Centre, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and IMA as parties. Ramdev’s counsel had contended earlier that his client made a statement in 2021 that he does not believe in allopathic medicines, and some doctors took offence of his statement and lodged multiple cases against him. Ramdev had sought a stay on investigation on the criminal complaints.
The IMA lodged complaints in Bihar and Chhattisgarh over Ramdev's remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during the pandemic. The yoga guru was booked under various provisions of IPC and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
