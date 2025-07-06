ETV Bharat / bharat

Sanatanis Should Not Be Divided By Caste And Language: Patanjali Group's Baba Ramdev

Haridwar: Amid the ongoing language controversy across the country, Patanjali Ayurveda co-founder and yoga practitioner Baba Ramdev on Sunday said Sanatanis should not be divided on the basis of caste and language.

Addressing the launch of Dant Kanti Gandush Oil Pulling at the Patanjali company in Haridwar, Ramdev said, "if we get divided, then our Sanatan Dharma will be weakened."

"We should give equal respect to every language, ​​including Marathi, but fighting in the name of languages ​​is wrong. All Indians should stay united. National unity and integrity will remain intact only in our unity," he said and added that we are all children of Mother India and Mother Earth.

Speaking about the identity issue in Kanwar Yatra, the Yoga Guru said that just as he takes pride in being a Hindu, every Muslim brother should also take pride in being a Muslim.