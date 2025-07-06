Sanatanis Should Not Be Divided By Caste And Language: Patanjali Group's Baba Ramdev

Haridwar: Amid the ongoing language controversy across the country, Patanjali Ayurveda co-founder and yoga practitioner Baba Ramdev on Sunday said Sanatanis should not be divided on the basis of caste and language.
Addressing the launch of Dant Kanti Gandush Oil Pulling at the Patanjali company in Haridwar, Ramdev said, "if we get divided, then our Sanatan Dharma will be weakened."
"We should give equal respect to every language, including Marathi, but fighting in the name of languages is wrong. All Indians should stay united. National unity and integrity will remain intact only in our unity," he said and added that we are all children of Mother India and Mother Earth.
Speaking about the identity issue in Kanwar Yatra, the Yoga Guru said that just as he takes pride in being a Hindu, every Muslim brother should also take pride in being a Muslim.
“No one should hide their identity. “If someone wants to eat at a particular shop, they will, and if they don’t want to, then they won’t,” he added.
Ramdev appealed to the Kanwariyas coming for the Kanwar Yatra to stay away from intoxication. He said that this is a good opportunity to give up bad habits.
On the recent murder of Goyal Khemka in Bihar, Ramdev said that the safety of every Indian is the responsibility of the government and its administration. He urged the governments to create an environment where every Indian remains safe in every place.
