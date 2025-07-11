Baba Maniram Also Known As Langot Baba in Nalanda Propagated Wrestling To Gain Purity of Soul And Body

Nalanda (Bihar Sharif): How would you feel if you go to a temple and get a loincloth as prasad. Yes, such a temple exists in Nalanda. In this temple, loincloth is offered to God as prasad. Not only Bihar, but people from other states also offer loincloths in this temple.
Loincloth is a single piece of cloth wrapped round the hips and the only garment when devotees visit the temple. This is generally a practice with people in hot climates and also the garment used for Indian wrestling.
The story goes that Baba Maniram – actually was a great saint and wrestler, who made wrestling the medium of his life, giving the message of purity of body and soul. Earlier this event used to be of five days, but now it has become an eight-day event.
Wrestling was a medium to propagate Sanatan Dharma, by the Baba who gave a message of a healthy mind in a healthy body.
Baba Maniram Akhara temple is situated on the banks of Panchane river in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda, Bihar – a Triveni Sangam (confluence).
Faith and tradition combine here in Baba Maniram Akhara. In 2025, the historic Langot Baba (Loincloth Baba) fair started with great pomp and grandeur from 10 to 17 July. Baba Maniram's Akhara has become the centre of faith of the devotees from different parts.
On the occasion of the inauguration of the fair on Thursday, July 10, the district administration offered loincloths at Baba Maniram Akhara and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity of the people.
While wishing everyone, the SP Bharat Soni explained the importance of this historical heritage and festival.
"This fair has started with great pomp and in a peaceful manner. This tradition is followed continuously through history,” Kundan Kumar, DM Nalanda said.
The temple priests and locals said that this is the only religious place in the country where devotees offer langot (loincloth) to God.
The religious practice in this temple is to honour the identity of Baba. And devotees offer langot on his samadhi. According to this age-old tradition, the first langot is offered by the district administration at the beginning of the fair. On this occasion, the police force personnel salute Baba with their weapons.
The fair, this year started with the offering of langot on the occasion of Ramnavami. The story goes that in 1952, Kapildev Prasad, the excise inspector of that time, had prayed to Baba for a son. After his wish was fulfilled, he called learned pundits from Kashi and started a special puja and langot fair on the day of Guru Purnima. (Full Moon). But this unique tradition goes back to over 700 years, it is said.
The fair is managed by Shri Baba Mani Ram Akhara Nyas Samiti, constituted under the chairmanship of the sub-divisional magistrate, which makes extensive preparations every year for the convenience, security and arrangements of the devotees. The fair is conducted smoothly under the supervision of the committee and its grandeur is increasing every year.
“Baba Mani Ram arrived in Nalanda from Ayodhya in 1238 AD. He made the Pista Ghat his place of penance and also established a wrestling arena , which is the centre of faith today," said Amarkant Bharti, Vice President, Shri Baba Maniram Akhara Nyas Samiti.
Former President Giani Zail Singh, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Babu Jagjivan Ram, Lal Krishna Advani, Sikandar Bakht and the top leadership of Bihar, irrespective of the party affiliations have received Baba's blessings in Nalanda.