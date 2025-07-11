ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Maniram Also Known As Langot Baba in Nalanda Propagated Wrestling To Gain Purity of Soul And Body

Nalanda (Bihar Sharif): How would you feel if you go to a temple and get a loincloth as prasad. Yes, such a temple exists in Nalanda. In this temple, loincloth is offered to God as prasad. Not only Bihar, but people from other states also offer loincloths in this temple.

Loincloth is a single piece of cloth wrapped round the hips and the only garment when devotees visit the temple. This is generally a practice with people in hot climates and also the garment used for Indian wrestling.

The story goes that Baba Maniram – actually was a great saint and wrestler, who made wrestling the medium of his life, giving the message of purity of body and soul. Earlier this event used to be of five days, but now it has become an eight-day event.

Wrestling was a medium to propagate Sanatan Dharma, by the Baba who gave a message of a healthy mind in a healthy body.

Baba Maniram Akhara temple is situated on the banks of Panchane river in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda, Bihar – a Triveni Sangam (confluence).

Faith and tradition combine here in Baba Maniram Akhara. In 2025, the historic Langot Baba (Loincloth Baba) fair started with great pomp and grandeur from 10 to 17 July. Baba Maniram's Akhara has become the centre of faith of the devotees from different parts.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the fair on Thursday, July 10, the district administration offered loincloths at Baba Maniram Akhara and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity of the people.

While wishing everyone, the SP Bharat Soni explained the importance of this historical heritage and festival.