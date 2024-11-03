Baba Bageshwar Supports CM Yogi's Comment, Urges Hindus to Stay United

Raipur: Baba Dhirendra Shastri, head of Bageshwar Dham, was welcomed by Deputy CM Vijay Sharma in Raipur here on Sunday. Speaking to journalists there, he said that the time has come for the Hindus to stay united, recalling the statement of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath - 'if divided, we will be cut'.

Dhirendra Shastri popularly known as Baba Bageshwar explained the need for Hindu unity, saying "A gym trainer came to me once. I gave him a stick and asked him to break it, he broke that stick. When he was given a bundle of sticks and asked to break it, he could not. This means that if you stay united, no one will be able to break you. Therefore, the statement that if you divide, you will be cut is absolutely correct."

On being asked about the by-election, he said, "I have not come for the by-election. I have come for the work of the temple. I support the demand to open shops of Hindus in Prayagraj Kumbh area. This is absolutely correct. How will those who do not know Sanatan Dharma respect the saints. This will create conflict. In recent times, there have been spitting incidents, stone pelting incidents, Ram was called imaginary, a tree was thrown in the Devi pandal. This proves that it is anti-Sanatan. In such a situation, this demand is correct."

Baba Bageshwar said, "What is wrong if we demand a Hindu nation? They demand Ghazwa-e-Hind. When we demanded Bhagwa-e-Hind, you got angry".

He also visited Kawardha where he did the Bhumi Pujan of Balaji Hanuman Temple in Ramhepur village. After that he met the Agarwal family and had food together. Hanuman Katha of Baba Bageshwar was organized in PG College Ground of Kawardha. Due to some reason, this program was cancelled. Due to which the devotees were very upset. The devotees returned in the scorching heat.

Baba Bageshwar supported the demand of the President of All India Akhada Parishad Ravindra Puri to make sure that shops of non-Hindus should not be set up in the Maha Kumbh Mela. Entry of non-Hindus in Maha Kumbh should be prohibited, Baba said. "When you have nothing to do with Ram's work, then what is your work there," he said.

Baba Bageshwar further said that in a country with a population of 40 crore, first 300 Britishers came from England and enslaved the country by working on only one principle, divide and rule. If 40 crore people stood united, the foreigners would not have got success, he said, adding that "but we got divided and hence we became slaves. If you want to become slaves again, then divide and if you want to become king, then do not divide."

Dhirendra Shastri said that he will do padayatra from November 21st to 29th.

After Kawardha, Baba Bageshwar also has a program in Kanker. He will perform pooja at the Devi temple there. After that he will return to Raipur. After Raipur, he will leave for his destination on November 4.