Azad's Political Career Almost Over, Says Congress Leader Karan Singh

Congress leader Dr Karan Singh attacked Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad saying his career is almost over.

Published : 47 minutes ago

File photo of Congress leader Dr Karan Singh (ANI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh on Wednesday said Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad's career is almost over. Speaking to media, Singh said, "His political career is almost over. If he had been in Congress at that time, he could have played a good role in it but he left and formed his own party."

"After that, he is completely finished. Every person should retire. I am sitting comfortably. I am not in any post, it is not necessary that everyone should have a post all their lives," Singh told ANI.

On Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's oath ceremony, Karan Singh, the son of the last Dogra ruler of Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh said, "I congratulate the Election Commission (of India) and the Jammu and Kashmir LG (Manoj Sinha) as well as the Government of India for conducting this election."

"The mandate has been given to the INDIA alliance but in reality, it seems clear that the mandate was given to the National Conference," Singh said.

The Congress leader had won from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat on a ticket from his party in 1967, 1971, 1977 and 1980. He lost the parliamentary elections when he moved to Jammu to fight as an Independent in 1984.

Singh was the "Sadr-i-Riyasat" of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 1952 to 1965.

