Azad's Political Career Almost Over, Says Congress Leader Karan Singh

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh on Wednesday said Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad's career is almost over. Speaking to media, Singh said, "His political career is almost over. If he had been in Congress at that time, he could have played a good role in it but he left and formed his own party."

"After that, he is completely finished. Every person should retire. I am sitting comfortably. I am not in any post, it is not necessary that everyone should have a post all their lives," Singh told ANI.

On Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's oath ceremony, Karan Singh, the son of the last Dogra ruler of Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh said, "I congratulate the Election Commission (of India) and the Jammu and Kashmir LG (Manoj Sinha) as well as the Government of India for conducting this election."