Azad To Decide About His Party After Facing Implosion As Unable To Deliver 'Emotional Politics'

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he has to decide whether he wants to run the party after his newly floated party faced implosion since last year.

Azad, alongside senior Congress leaders who joined him after he quit the Congress after 50 years, launched the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) in 2022. But his party drew a blank in both the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, prompting the DPAP to dissolve all its units.

Since then, the majority of leaders, including his close aide Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, have returned to Congress, leaving the party bereft of leadership. Azad attributed it to power politics, saying ministers or senior leaders always want to be in power. “There has been a threefold increase in DDC and BDCs (to my party) in the past few months,” he said.

The elected District Development Council and Block Development Council are the third tier of Panchayat Raj. “But I have to decide whether I have to run the party because Kashmir politics is based on emotions. I believe in truth and nonviolence. I will same thing in Srinagar, Jammu and Delhi. I can’t promise one thing in the election and something else later,” Azad added.

Replying to a query on Operation Mahadev, he said as a Chief Minister, he had given security forces a free hand to carry out operations against militants, but was strictly against fake encounters and human rights violations.