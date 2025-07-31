ETV Bharat / bharat

Azad To Decide About His Party After Facing Implosion As Unable To Deliver 'Emotional Politics'

Former JK CM Ghulam Nabi Azad said there has been a threefold increase in DDC and BDCs in the past few months.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad at an event
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad at an event (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST

2 Min Read

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he has to decide whether he wants to run the party after his newly floated party faced implosion since last year.

Azad, alongside senior Congress leaders who joined him after he quit the Congress after 50 years, launched the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) in 2022. But his party drew a blank in both the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, prompting the DPAP to dissolve all its units.

Since then, the majority of leaders, including his close aide Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, have returned to Congress, leaving the party bereft of leadership. Azad attributed it to power politics, saying ministers or senior leaders always want to be in power. “There has been a threefold increase in DDC and BDCs (to my party) in the past few months,” he said.

The elected District Development Council and Block Development Council are the third tier of Panchayat Raj. “But I have to decide whether I have to run the party because Kashmir politics is based on emotions. I believe in truth and nonviolence. I will same thing in Srinagar, Jammu and Delhi. I can’t promise one thing in the election and something else later,” Azad added.

Replying to a query on Operation Mahadev, he said as a Chief Minister, he had given security forces a free hand to carry out operations against militants, but was strictly against fake encounters and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and human rights violations.

Citing three civilians who were picked up from Srinagar and killed in a staged encounter as Pakistan terrorists during his term from 2005-2008, Azad said that he ensured their graves were exhumed. “The responsibility was fixed on 13 officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police,” he added.

On the ongoing debate in the Parliament on Operation Sindoor, the former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said that he always favoured expressing protest in speeches, but was against not allowing the House to run.

“If you don’t want to allow to run the House, why are you elected to the Parliament? You should have opposed from your home. You have to raise national, international and people's issues in the House. Walking out of the House helps instead of opposing the government,” Azad added.

Read More

  1. Ghulam Nabi Azad Demands Restoration Of J&K Statehood, Calls It A Universal Aspiration
  2. Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army Pays Tribute To War Hero Lance Naik Ghulam Mohammad Khan

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he has to decide whether he wants to run the party after his newly floated party faced implosion since last year.

Azad, alongside senior Congress leaders who joined him after he quit the Congress after 50 years, launched the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) in 2022. But his party drew a blank in both the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, prompting the DPAP to dissolve all its units.

Since then, the majority of leaders, including his close aide Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, have returned to Congress, leaving the party bereft of leadership. Azad attributed it to power politics, saying ministers or senior leaders always want to be in power. “There has been a threefold increase in DDC and BDCs (to my party) in the past few months,” he said.

The elected District Development Council and Block Development Council are the third tier of Panchayat Raj. “But I have to decide whether I have to run the party because Kashmir politics is based on emotions. I believe in truth and nonviolence. I will same thing in Srinagar, Jammu and Delhi. I can’t promise one thing in the election and something else later,” Azad added.

Replying to a query on Operation Mahadev, he said as a Chief Minister, he had given security forces a free hand to carry out operations against militants, but was strictly against fake encounters and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and human rights violations.

Citing three civilians who were picked up from Srinagar and killed in a staged encounter as Pakistan terrorists during his term from 2005-2008, Azad said that he ensured their graves were exhumed. “The responsibility was fixed on 13 officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police,” he added.

On the ongoing debate in the Parliament on Operation Sindoor, the former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said that he always favoured expressing protest in speeches, but was against not allowing the House to run.

“If you don’t want to allow to run the House, why are you elected to the Parliament? You should have opposed from your home. You have to raise national, international and people's issues in the House. Walking out of the House helps instead of opposing the government,” Azad added.

Read More

  1. Ghulam Nabi Azad Demands Restoration Of J&K Statehood, Calls It A Universal Aspiration
  2. Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian Army Pays Tribute To War Hero Lance Naik Ghulam Mohammad Khan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAMMU AND KASHMIRFORMER JK CHIEFGHULAM NABI AZAD

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

How Fiji Is Emerging As A Key Node In India's Expanding Indo-Pacific Strategy

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Public-Private Power: Dorjilung Partnership Boosts India-Bhutan Energy Ties

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.