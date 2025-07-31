Azad To Decide About His Party After Facing Implosion As Unable To Deliver 'Emotional Politics'

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he has to decide whether he wants to run the party after his newly floated party faced implosion since last year.
Azad, alongside senior Congress leaders who joined him after he quit the Congress after 50 years, launched the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) in 2022. But his party drew a blank in both the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, prompting the DPAP to dissolve all its units.
Since then, the majority of leaders, including his close aide Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, have returned to Congress, leaving the party bereft of leadership. Azad attributed it to power politics, saying ministers or senior leaders always want to be in power. “There has been a threefold increase in DDC and BDCs (to my party) in the past few months,” he said.
The elected District Development Council and Block Development Council are the third tier of Panchayat Raj. “But I have to decide whether I have to run the party because Kashmir politics is based on emotions. I believe in truth and nonviolence. I will same thing in Srinagar, Jammu and Delhi. I can’t promise one thing in the election and something else later,” Azad added.
Replying to a query on Operation Mahadev, he said as a Chief Minister, he had given security forces a free hand to carry out operations against militants, but was strictly against fake encounters and Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and human rights violations.
Citing three civilians who were picked up from Srinagar and killed in a staged encounter as Pakistan terrorists during his term from 2005-2008, Azad said that he ensured their graves were exhumed. “The responsibility was fixed on 13 officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police,” he added.
On the ongoing debate in the Parliament on Operation Sindoor, the former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said that he always favoured expressing protest in speeches, but was against not allowing the House to run.
“If you don’t want to allow to run the House, why are you elected to the Parliament? You should have opposed from your home. You have to raise national, international and people's issues in the House. Walking out of the House helps instead of opposing the government,” Azad added.
