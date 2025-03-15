ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu And Kashmir Government's 'Surgical Strike' On Private Hospitals Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has barred private hospitals in the region from offering key surgical procedures under the free health insurance scheme, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), per an official order.

The government has removed four surgeries from the list for private hospitals and restricted them to government-run healthcare facilities only from Saturday (March 15). The procedures include cholecystectomy (removal of the gallbladder), haemorrhoidectomy (haemorrhoid), sphincterotomy (fissure in ano), and appendectomy (appendix).

This is among other significant changes brought by the J&K State Health Agency (SHA) to health benefit packages across the region, which would probably impact the fledgling private hospitals in the Union Territory.

“In pursuance of the decisions taken in the 8th & 9th Governing Council meeting of the State Health Agency, it has been decided to implement significant changes in the Health Benefits Packages (HBP) 2.2 across all empanelled public and private hospitals in the UT of J&K,” the official order.

The AB-PMJAY, or the ‘Golden Card’ scheme, offers cashless health cover of Rs 5 lakh per annum to over 86 lakh beneficiaries in the J&K. Until now, the four surgical procedures formed the bulk of the total surgeries carried out in private hospitals under the scheme in the region.

According to private hospitals' data, 114,000 surgeries were performed in these health institutions, with 65 per cent comprising surgeries like gallbladder, haemorrhoid, and appendicitis.

Additionally, the price package for private hospitals has also been revised with a 10 per cent additional price to them discontinued now onwards.

Over 250 hospitals are empanelled for the scheme to offer medical and surgical treatment to beneficiaries. But many private hospitals have faced action, with the central government uncovering Rs 11.8 crore in frauds committed by them by presenting fake and fraudulent bills under the scheme.

On the other hand, the removal of the four procedures is expected to increase the waiting time for patients in government facilities. But many doctors at government facilities hailed the move, arguing that the scheme was being “misused” for financial gain.