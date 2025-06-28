Ayushman Bharat First Transgender Health Card Rolled Out On Pilot Basis

By Santu Das
New Delhi: A transgender rights activist on Saturday welcomed the issuance of the first transgender health card under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), stating that it will empower the transgender community through free health care.
Notably, on August 24, 2022, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for providing a comprehensive medical package to transgender persons under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.
Under the medical health package, a special Ayushman Bharat TG card will be issued to the transgender persons by linking the Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which health facilities are being provided free of cost, as per the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
The first transgender Ayushman card for transgender persons was successfully generated on a pilot basis, under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It was given to a transgender person in Delhi recently.
Sources in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Saturday told ETV Bharat, "An MoU was signed in 2022 to give transgender health card. Since then, there have been deliberations to give them the cards. But due to some technical glitches, it couldn't be implemented. Now, by removing all the technical glitches, it has been started on a pilot basis. In Delhi, one transgender person has been given a health card.
This is the first time a transgender health card has been issued. So far, transgender individuals have not been included in the PMJAY. With this card, they can now avail the benefit," added sources.
Welcoming the initiative, Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender rights activist, said the government is "truly committed" to empowering the transgender community.
Subramaniam, who is also the southern states representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) has expressed hope that it will be implemented across the nation very soon.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the transgender rights activist said, "The government is truly committed to empowering the underprivileged transgender community. There is no two thoughts about it. Though the process had been slow, I am so happy that the pilot is now on the rollout. I hope it will be implemented across the nation as soon as possible because the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat TG card are exceptionally beneficial to the transgender community."
"The transgender health card is a boon for the transgender community. Since most transgender people can't afford healthcare and Gender Affirmative Surgery (GAS), a highly expensive procedure, most transgender people resort to begging and sex work. This card will empower the community to truly access free health care and gender transition," Subramaniam said.
The transgender rights activist also said that the government should create campaigns for the inclusion of transgender persons into their biological families and at workplaces and academic institutions.
"Those who reject, discriminate against transgender persons should be punished severely. Organisations that work for the transgender community across the country should be supported with more funds," Subramaniam said.
The transgender rights activist further said, "There should be regular monitoring of projects like Garima Grah initiated by the government to support transgender persons. All steps must be taken to criminalise rejection of transgender persons by their biological families."
Read more: Haryana Transgenders To Spread Immunisation Awareness Of Children