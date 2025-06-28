ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayushman Bharat First Transgender Health Card Rolled Out On Pilot Basis

First health card under Ayushman Bharat given to transgenders, helping the community get free medical care. ( Etv Bharat )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: A transgender rights activist on Saturday welcomed the issuance of the first transgender health card under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), stating that it will empower the transgender community through free health care.

Notably, on August 24, 2022, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for providing a comprehensive medical package to transgender persons under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.

Under the medical health package, a special Ayushman Bharat TG card will be issued to the transgender persons by linking the Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which health facilities are being provided free of cost, as per the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The first transgender Ayushman card for transgender persons was successfully generated on a pilot basis, under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It was given to a transgender person in Delhi recently.

Sources in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Saturday told ETV Bharat, "An MoU was signed in 2022 to give transgender health card. Since then, there have been deliberations to give them the cards. But due to some technical glitches, it couldn't be implemented. Now, by removing all the technical glitches, it has been started on a pilot basis. In Delhi, one transgender person has been given a health card.

This is the first time a transgender health card has been issued. So far, transgender individuals have not been included in the PMJAY. With this card, they can now avail the benefit," added sources.

Welcoming the initiative, Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender rights activist, said the government is "truly committed" to empowering the transgender community.