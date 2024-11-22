Ayush Ministry Launches Nationwide Campaign To Promote Ayurveda Awareness

New Delhi: Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Friday announced the launch of Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign aimed at making Ayurveda an integral part of every household. Supported by a network of over 4.7 lakh volunteers, the initiative seeks to revolutionise healthcare awareness across the country by promoting personalised health practices based on Ayurvedic principles.

Speaking at a press conference, Jadhav expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the campaign and elevating it to the status of a national movement.

"This initiative is a transformative step toward holistic health and well-being. I commend the incredible efforts of our volunteers, and I am confident that this campaign will yield remarkable health outcomes for the nation,” he said.

The campaign emphasises the Ayurvedic concept of Prakriti, an individual's unique mind-body constitution based on the balance of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha doshas. By understanding their Prakriti, individuals can adopt tailored diets, exercise routines, and preventive health measures to enhance physical and mental well-being.

Backed by two decades of research conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the scientific validity of Prakriti has been established through genomic studies. Jadhav highlighted that this approach aligns with modern P5 medicine principles, predictive, preventive, personalised, participatory, and precision medicine.

"Understanding one's Prakriti and adopting lifestyle recommendations based on it can significantly improve overall health and help prevent non-communicable diseases," the minister noted.

The campaign is being implemented by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) under the Ministry of Ayush. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the ministry, emphasised NCISM's role in ensuring the campaign's success. “With dedicated efforts and innovative strategies, we are determined to make Ayurveda an accessible and practical tool for health improvement in every household,” Kotecha said.

In addition to promoting health awareness, the campaign aims to achieve several Guinness World Records, including the largest online photo album of Prakriti certificates, the most pledges for a health initiative, and the largest video album sharing health messages.

"This campaign is not just about awareness but also about inspiring action. It represents a movement to integrate traditional wisdom with modern science for a healthier, more conscious India," Jadhav concluded.

'Mahayuti Confident of Majority in Maharashtra Assembly Elections'

Later, Speaking to the media on Friday, Jadhav estimated Mahayuti would win between 190-195 seats, potentially exceeding 200 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Jadhav, who is a Shiv Sena MP from Buldhana, expressed confidence in Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, securing a decisive majority in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"The results are going to come tomorrow and definitely the Mahayuti - BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will definitely get a full majority. A good majority will come and the coordination of our three leaders is also very good. Soon the three leaders will sit together and the people will also bring forth the name of the Chief Minister."

"There is no such competition in our Mahayuti. The three leaders will sit together and in coordination will decide the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, whatever post is to be given there and as soon as possible our government will be formed there before the 27th (November). By estimation, the seats can be up to 190-195," concluded Jadhav, who remained with Eknath Shinde after he caused a vertical split in the Shiv Sena, founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray.